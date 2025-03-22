TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 979.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.61 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

