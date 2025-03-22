TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.96 and traded as low as $10.73. TDK shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 47,667 shares.

TDK Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TDK had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

