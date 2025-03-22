TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 4,004 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

GILD opened at $107.08 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

