TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $440.26 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.