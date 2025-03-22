TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 6,975 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 870.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $20,087,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 913,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $248,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

Autodesk stock opened at $267.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.62. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

