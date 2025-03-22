TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

GS stock opened at $565.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.27.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.