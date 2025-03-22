TD Cowen Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $310.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $337.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.60.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 6.5 %

FDX opened at $230.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx has a one year low of $217.22 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.