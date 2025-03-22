Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $107,161.35 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $107,161.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,263.79. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $49.97 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TARS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,714,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,278,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

