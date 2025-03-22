Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $107,161.35 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $107,161.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,263.79. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TARS opened at $49.97 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,714,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,278,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
