T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

