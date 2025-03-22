Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

