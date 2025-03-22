Synapse Price Reaches $0.19 (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $34.25 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 199,902,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

