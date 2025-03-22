Sykon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 228,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF accounts for 2.2% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sykon Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 963,734 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,055 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSMO opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.39. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

