Sykon Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC)

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBIC opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.