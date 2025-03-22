Swiss National Bank Sells 6,100 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,234,421.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,494.50. This represents a 69.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Up 2.0 %

ALKS stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALKS

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.