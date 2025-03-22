Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AN opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average is $173.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

