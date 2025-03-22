Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 182,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 110,810 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 153,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Stock Performance
NYSE:SON opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Sonoco Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.06%.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoco Products
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.