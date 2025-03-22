Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $14,403,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $115.07 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.31.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

