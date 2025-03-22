Swiss National Bank Buys 2,400 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 309,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 466,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

