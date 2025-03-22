Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK opened at $90.58 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

