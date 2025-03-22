Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.96.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$53.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$48.41 and a 52-week high of C$58.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.