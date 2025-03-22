Summit Global Investments Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 574.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 847,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 721,845 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 943,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,470,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,272,000 after buying an additional 93,564 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

