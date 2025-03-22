Summit Global Investments Buys New Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDS. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.