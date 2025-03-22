Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

NFG stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.41 and a beta of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

