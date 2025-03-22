Summit Global Investments Acquires 8,190 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
