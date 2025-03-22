Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1348 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 28.5% increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

