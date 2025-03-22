Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1348 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 28.5% increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $10.08 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

