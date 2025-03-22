Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 3,884 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.15 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 427,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,589.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,647 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

