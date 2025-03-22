StockNews.com Upgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

