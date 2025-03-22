StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.