Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stitch Fix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stitch Fix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $3.66 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $464.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.