SR Bancorp, Inc. (SRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.
SR Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of SR Bancorp stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. SR Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a P/E ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at SR Bancorp
About SR Bancorp
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SR Bancorp
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.