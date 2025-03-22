SR Bancorp, Inc. (SRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SR Bancorp stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. SR Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a P/E ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SR Bancorp

About SR Bancorp

In related news, insider David M. Orbach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,410.56. This trade represents a 5.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,975 shares of company stock worth $174,689. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.