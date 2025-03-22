Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Timmi Zalatoris Sells 736 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total value of $101,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,883.75. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 17th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 775 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $106,500.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

