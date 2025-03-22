Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,473.38% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($12.66) earnings per share.
Soligenix Stock Up 0.4 %
Soligenix stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.
Soligenix Company Profile
Further Reading
