Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 528,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 868,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEI shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.0 %

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

