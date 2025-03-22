Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 19th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves operating platforms used for digital communication, content sharing, and social networking. These stocks are influenced by factors such as user growth, engagement metrics, monetization strategies, and evolving regulatory concerns, often leading to high volatility in their market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $7.21 on Wednesday, hitting $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,164,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,138. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,539. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 3,204,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,995. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $600.73. 203,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,349. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,676.59, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $721.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.04.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE stock traded up $6.32 on Wednesday, hitting $171.48. 660,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,139. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.26. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73.

