SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. SkyWest accounts for 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SkyWest by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SkyWest by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Up 0.8 %

SKYW opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.67. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKYW

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.