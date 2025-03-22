Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($0.70), Zacks reports.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SION opened at $13.69 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

