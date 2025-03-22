Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Trimmed by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

