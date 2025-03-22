Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 2,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Sigyn Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats.

Further Reading

