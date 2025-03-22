Signaturefd LLC Sells 593 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Equitable by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

EQH opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,137.85. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $5,443,966. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

