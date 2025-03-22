Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 472,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 81,302 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 135,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 860,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 149,837 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.