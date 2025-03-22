Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,105.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

