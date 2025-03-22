Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 117,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

PCG stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

