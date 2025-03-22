Signaturefd LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 88.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,867,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in International Paper by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,006,000 after acquiring an additional 537,825 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in International Paper by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

