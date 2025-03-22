Signaturefd LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

