Signaturefd LLC Buys 183 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 520,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NRG opened at $100.63 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

