Signaturefd LLC Buys 167 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BJ opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

