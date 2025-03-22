Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,054 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.26.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

