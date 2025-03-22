Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Bank of America downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 12.41%. Analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.6907 per share. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

