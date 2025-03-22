Sfmg LLC Sells 408 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $291.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.